MLS Cup: Lionel Messi grabs brace in Inter Miami win

MIAMI: Argentine superstar Lionel Messi scored twice to lift Inter Miami to a 3-1 victory over Nashville SC on Friday in the opening game of its MLS Cup round one playoff series.

Tadeo Allende also scored for Inter, which took a 1-0 lead in the best-of-three series, with game two in Nashville on November 1.

Eight-time Ballon d’Or winner Messi was presented with the Golden Boot award before the game after topping the regular-season scoring chart with 29 goals in 28 games. Agencies

