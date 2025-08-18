MLS Cup: Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez take Inter Miami to win

Fort Lauderdale: Late goals from captain Lionel Messi and forward Luis Suarez led Inter Miami CF to earn a thrilling 3-1 victory at Chase Stadium against the LA Galaxy. Defender Jordi Alba opened the scoreline before late goals from Messi and forward Suarez allowed the team to record its first-ever victory over the reigning MLS Cup champions. Remarkably, the goal saw Messi become the second-fastest player in MLS history to reach 40 career goals, doing so in just 44 matches (Josef Martínez, 42). Suarez rounded out the result for the definitive 3-1 scoreline in the 89th minute with a close range shot from inside the box following an elite backheel delivery from Messi from the 18-yard box.

Notably, with the goal Suarez took his tally to 6 this regular season. The assist, meanwhile, was the 10th for Messi in MLS play in 2025. IANS

