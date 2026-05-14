MOC clears foreign training camps for Neeraj Chopra and Manu Bhaker ahead of 2026 CWG, Asian Games

New Delhi: With the Commonwealth Games and Asian Games around the corner, the Mission Olympic Cell (MOC) approved two-time Olympic medallist Neeraj Chopra’s request for a 47-day off-season training camp in Switzerland during its 173rd meeting in New Delhi on Wednesday.

The Target Olympic Podium Scheme (TOPS) Core athlete, who is rehabilitating from a back injury in Turkiye, will train at the Olympic Training Centre in Bienne from May 25 to July 10 as preparation for the two mega multi-discipline events.

The Commonwealth Games (CWG) will be staged in Glasgow, Scotland, from July 23 to August 2, while the Asian Games will be organised in Aichi-Nagoya, Japan, from September 19 to October 4, 2026.

Neeraj will be looking to replicate his stupendous record in both competitions, as he has won gold in the 2018 Commonwealth Games and consecutive gold medals in the 2018 and 2022 Asian Games. The 28-year-old from Haryana will be accompanied by his long-time physiotherapist, Ishaan Marwaha, and coach Jai Choudhary.

The proposal covers travel and accommodation costs of the three-member team, including airfare, hotel expenses, food, visa, extra baggage allowance for javelin and treatment bed, medical insurance, and out-of-pocket allowance of USD 25 per day for 47 days, among others.

Chaired by Hari Ranjan Rao, secretary (Sports) – Ministry of Youth Affairs & Sports, the MOC approved foreign training for star pistol shooter Manu Bhaker in Lucca, Italy, from May 13 to 22. The 24-year-old will be accompanied by her coach, Jaspal Rana, and physiotherapist Snehil Khurana. The proposal covers travel and accommodation costs of the three-member team, besides range charges, among others.

Manu, who is a double Olympic medallist at Paris 2024, will be competing in women’s 10m air pistol and 25m pistol events at the 2026 Asian Games and is a strong medal contender.

The MOC also gave a go-ahead to long-distance runner Gulveer Singh’s proposal for foreign training and competition exposure, along with his coach, in the United States from May 15 to June 17 (34 days). Gulveer, an Asian Games bronze medallist at the 2022 Hangzhou and gold medal winner in the 5000m and 10,000m races at Asian Championships, will compete in top races in Los Angeles and Nashville, respectively. (IANS)

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