Mohamed Salah focussed on enjoying final year at Liverpool

London: Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah is unpertubed about his future in the club despite being in the final year of his contract at Anfield. The Egyptian just wants to enjoy his final days in the London-based club.

The 32-year-old is yet to sign a new deal with the Reds as his current contract will come to an end this summer. Liverpool rejected a 150 million pound offer from Al-Ittihad for Salah last September.

“Before the season, I was just like ‘I’ve got one year left, let’s just enjoy it and don’t think about the contract’,” Salah told Sky Sports.

“I don’t want to think about next year or the future, I just want to enjoy the last year (of my contract) and let’s see. The most important thing is to take one day at a time and just be grateful to be here,” the forward added.

Salah joined Liverpool from Roma in 2017 and has scored 213 goals in 351 appearances, ranking fifth in Liverpool’s all-time goalscorers.

In July 2022, the Egypt captain penned a new-year deal which reportedly made him the highest-paid player in the club’s history. Under new boss Arne Alot, the forward scored in the first two Premier League games in charge. Salah won every major trophy under Jurgen Klopp other than the Europa League. Agencies

