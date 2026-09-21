Mohamed Salah nets hat-trick as Trabzonspor thrash Galatasaray

ISTANBUL: Mohamed Salah scored a treble and set up another as Trabzonspor thrashed Galatasaray 4-0 to hand the Istanbul side its first defeat of the season.

The Egyptian opened the scoring early on, running through and finishing to give his side the lead before setting up Noah Saviolo for the second in the 39th minute.

His second goal came just prior to half-time with a clinical finish, and he completed his hat-trick in the 80th minute, running more than half the length of the pitch unchallenged to score with a trademark side-foot finish.

Trabzonspor is fifth in the table with 10 points from six games, three points behind leader Galatasaray. AGencies

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