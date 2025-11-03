Mohamed Salah scores 250th goal as Liverpool beat Aston Villa to end woeful run

LONDON: Liverpool finally halted its dreadful losing run with a 2-0 Premier League victory over Aston Villa on Saturday to climb provisionally into third place in the table, as Mohamed Salah became the third player in Reds history to score 250 goals.

Under mounting pressure after four successive league losses — and six in their last seven games across all competitions — Arne Slot’s men climbed to within seven points of league leaders Arsenal with 18 points.

“I think everyone who was here today felt the importance of the game, the players and fans as well,” Slot told TNT Sports. “We showed character and won the game.”

Salah, who has been criticised for his slow start to the season, struck in first-half injury time, capitalising on a huge blunder from Villa goalkeeper Emi Martinez who played the ball right into the path of Liverpool’s talisman.

Salah finished first time to the relief of the anxious Anfield crowd, and joined Roger Hunt and Ian Rush as the only players to score 250 goals for the Merseyside club.

Ryan Gravenberch, in his first game after missing three with an ankle injury, doubled the home side’s lead in the 58th minute when he blasted a shot from the top of the box that deflected off Pau Torres and in past Martinez.

Liverpool finished with 16 shots to Villa’s nine.

The win comes ahead of a challenging stretch, with Liverpool hosting La Liga giants Real Madrid in the Champions League on Tuesday before facing Manchester City in a league game at Etihad Stadium on November 9. Agencies

