Mohammad Amir, Imad Wasim recalled to Pakistan squad for T20I series against New Zealand

LAHORE: Having reversed their decisions of retiring from international cricket, fast bowler Mohammad Amir and left-arm spinner Imad Wasim were recalled to the 17-member Pakistan squad for the five-match T20I series against New Zealand, starting April 18.

The 10-day series will feature three games in Rawalpindi and two games in Lahore.

Amir, who was convicted for spot-fixing charges and also briefly did jail time in England, last played international cricket in 2020 before calling it quits to ply his trade in T20 leagues. He retired from international cricket due to his differences with erstwhile coaches Misbah-ul-Haq and Waqar Younis.

Imad, a spin all-rounder, had retired from international cricket in November 2023 but took back his retirement after persuasion from the board and selectors after he had a productive Pakistan Super League (PSL), in which his team won the title. Agencies

