NZ VS ENG: Sophie Devine’s ton gives New Zealand consolation ODI win over England

Hamilton: Returning New Zealand skipper Sophie Devine smashed an unbeaten century, coming off 93 balls, as the hosts earned a consolation ODI win over England after beating the visitors’ by seven wickets in the third and final match of the series at Seddon Park, here on Sunday.

Sophie was out of the last three matches of the white-ball series against England with a quad strain, but made a late entry to the third ODI match, which proved to be very effective for New Zealand.

She was aided by handy knocks from Amelia Kerr (31) and Maddy Green (38 not out), stitching stands of 76 and 105 respectively with both batters, as New Zealand chased down 195 with seven wickets to spare in the 39th over, with England winning the ODI series 2-1. IANS

Also Read: New Zealand women's cricket team captain Sophie Devine out of 5th T20I against England

Also Watch: