Mohammad Rizwan pips Sarfaraz Ahmed to become fastest Pakistani wicketkeeper to 2000 Test runs

Rawalpindi: Mohammad Rizwan surpassed former captain Sarfaraz Ahmed’s record to become the fastest Pakistani wicketkeeper to complete 2000 Test runs. Rizwan achieved the milestone on the second day of the third Test against England on Friday. Rizwan reached the milestone in 57 innings, two short of Sarfaraz, who completed the feat in 59 innings. The 32-year-old, who has been struggling in the ongoing Test series, was 16 runs short of completing 2000 Test runs before this match. IANS

