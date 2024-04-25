Mohammad Rizwan ruled out of the T20I series against New Zealand

Lahore: Mohammad Rizwan and Mohammad Irfan Khan Niazi have been ruled out of the remainder of Pakistan's T20I series against New Zealand. The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) in a statement released on Wednesday said they had received radiology reports for the pair and decided to pull them out of the series.

However, the nature of the injury was not mentioned in the release but it could be understood that Rizwan might have suffered a hamstring as he was seen struggling while batting in the third T2OI.

“PCB Medical Panel yesterday received Radiology reports of Mohammad Rizwan and Mohammad Irfan Khan. After reviewing the reports and in consultation with the Pakistan team management, it has been decided to rest the two players from Thursday’s and Saturday’s T20Is against New Zealand,” read a PCB statement on Wednesday.

“The two players will work on their rehabilitation with the PCB Medical Panel at NCA,” it further added.

With the series in question in Lahore, Pakistan's injuries have occurred at a worst moment. After suffering a humiliating loss in the second Twenty20 International, New Zealand leveled the series in Pindi, with the remaining two games set to be played in Lahore. IANS

Also Read: PAK VS NZ: Pakistan’s Mohammad Rizwan fastest to 3,000 T20I runs

Also Watch: