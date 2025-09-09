Mohammed Siraj nominated for ICC Player of the Month award

NEW DELHI: India pacer Mohammed Siraj was on Monday nominated for ICC’s Player of the Month Award for August for his heroics in the fifth and final Test of the England tour, along with New Zealand’s Matt Henry and West Indies’ Jayden Seales. In a series marked by injuries to several players from both teams, Siraj stood tall and featured in all five Tests to play a decisive role with 23 wickets, the highest by any bowler in the rubber. Agencies

