Sports

Mohammed Siraj nominated for ICC Player of the Month award

India pacer Mohammed Siraj nominated for ICC Player of the Month (Aug) after leading with 23 wickets in England Tests; Matt Henry, Jayden Seales also in race.
Mohammed Siraj
Published on

NEW DELHI: India pacer Mohammed Siraj was on Monday nominated for ICC’s Player of the Month Award for August for his heroics in the fifth and final Test of the England tour, along with New Zealand’s Matt Henry and West Indies’ Jayden Seales. In a series marked by injuries to several players from both teams, Siraj stood tall and featured in all five Tests to play a decisive role with 23 wickets, the highest by any bowler in the rubber. Agencies

Also Read: Lakhimpur win U-19 Girls’ T20 Inter District Cricket Tournament 2025

Also watch:

Mohammed Siraj
ICC Player of the Month award

Top News

No stories found.
The Sentinel - of this Land, for its People
www.sentinelassam.com