Lakhimpur win U-19 Girls’ T20 Inter District Cricket Tournament 2025

Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: Lakhimpur clinched inaugural U-19 Girls’ T20 Inter District Cricket Tournament 2025 title with a commanding 77-run victory over Dibrugarh in the final held at the Khirod Baruah Stadium, Morigaon, on Sunday.

Opting to bat first, Lakhimpur posted 131 for 8 in allotted 20 overs. Kaku Barman top-scored with 28, while Parulmoni Kaman (26) also made useful contribution. Dibrugarh’s attack was led by Tashvi Palagiri (2/17) and Bijoya Borah (2/20).

In reply, Dibrugarh bundled out for just 54 in 16.2 overs. Only Gritichika Saikia (14 off 27) and Swasti Biswakarma (14 off 25) managed to reach double figures. The star of the day was undoubtedly Lakhimpur’s Kaku Barman, who produced a stunning spell of 6 wickets for just 4 runs. She got good support from Priyanka Kalita (2-6).

The prize distribution ceremony was attended by Assam Cricket Association Vice President Rajdeep Oja, Treasurer Chiranjit Langthasa and officials of Morigaon District Sports Association.

Individual Awards: Best Batter: Gritrickha Saikia (Dibrugarh). Best Bowler: Happy Sonowal (Dibrugarh). Player of the Tournament: Jagriti Kalita (Lakhimpur). Player of the match: Kaku Barman (Lakhimpur).

