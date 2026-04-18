Mohammedan Sporting finally off the mark with gritty 1-1 draw against Odisha FC in ISL

Bhubaneswar: Mohammedan Sporting Club secured their first point of the Indian Super League (ISL) 2025-26 with a hard-fought 1-1 draw against Odisha FC at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar on Friday. Suhair VP gave the hosts the lead just before half-time, but Adison Singh’s close-range finish early in the second half ensured the points were shared.

Mohammedan remain at the bottom of the table with one point from eight matches, while Odisha FC moved to 12th with six points from seven outings. Lalthathanga Khawlhring was adjudged the Player of the Match.

The final whistle confirmed a 1-1 draw, with Mohammedan SC earning their first point of the campaign, while Odisha FC were left to settle for a share of the spoils after a competitive encounter. IANS

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