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Second-half surge powers FC Goa past Odisha FC 3-1 in ISL clash at Margao

FC Goa beat Odisha FC 3-1; Drazic, Moreno, Fernandes score as Gaurs climb to fifth in ISL standings.
Indian Super League 2025-26
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CHENNAI: Second-half goals from Dejan Drazic, Pol Moreno and Brison Fernandes helped FC Goa secure a 3-1 victory over Odisha FC, which found a late consolation through Suhair VP, in their Indian Super League 2025-26 match at the PJN Stadium in Margao, on Friday. The Gaurs returned to winning ways after a run of draws and a defeat, climbing to fifth in the standings with 13 points, while OFC slipped to 12th with five points. IANS

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FC Goa
Indian Super League 2025-26

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