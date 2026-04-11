Second-half surge powers FC Goa past Odisha FC 3-1 in ISL clash at Margao

CHENNAI: Second-half goals from Dejan Drazic, Pol Moreno and Brison Fernandes helped FC Goa secure a 3-1 victory over Odisha FC, which found a late consolation through Suhair VP, in their Indian Super League 2025-26 match at the PJN Stadium in Margao, on Friday. The Gaurs returned to winning ways after a run of draws and a defeat, climbing to fifth in the standings with 13 points, while OFC slipped to 12th with five points. IANS

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