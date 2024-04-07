Mohammedan Sporting win maiden I-League title

Shillong: Mohammedan Sporting’s long wait for their maiden I-League title finally came to an end at the SSA Stadium on Saturday when they defeated Shillong Lajong FC 2-1 in the away match. Teams were locked 1-1 at halftime.

The Black and White Brigade thus secured promotion to the Indian Super League, provided they meet the licensing criteria. The side from Kolkata have now garnered an unassailable 52 points from 23 matches; their closest rivals, Sreenidi Deccan FC, are eight points behind with two games to play. Alexis Nahuel Gomez scored in the very first minute for the ultimate champions, as Douglas Rosa Tardin equalised in the 15th minute for the home team. Evgeni Kozlov scored the winner for Mohammedan in the second half, to secure the title.

The equation was simple. Mohammedan Sporting needed one point to secure their maiden I-League title. But it was never going to be a walk in the park. Shillong Lajong have had their moments this season but are firmly rooted as a mid-table side at seventh in the I-League table with 31 points from 23 games. But their added motivation to play spoilsport against the top dogs was on ample display. IANS

