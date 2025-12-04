Mohit Sharma announces retirement

New Delhi: India pacer Mohit Sharma has announced his retirement from all formats of cricket, bringing the curtains down on a career that spanned nearly 14 years. Mohit made his international debut in 2013 and represented India in 26 ODIs and eight T20Is, claiming 37 wickets across formats.

He was part of India’s squad reaching the semifinals of the 2015 Men’s ODI World Cup, held in Australia and New Zealand, apart from representing Haryana in the domestic cricket circuit.

“Today, with a full heart, I announce my retirement from all formats of cricket. From representing Haryana to wearing the India jersey and playing in the IPL, this journey has been nothing short of a blessing,” wrote Mohit on his Instagram post on Wednesday.

“A very special thank you to the Haryana Cricket Association for being the backbone of my career. And my deepest gratitude to Anirudh Sir, whose constant guidance and belief in me shaped my path in ways words cannot express. Thank you to the BCCI, my coaches, my teammates, IPL franchises, support staff, and all my friends for their love and support,” he added. IANS

