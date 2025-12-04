HCL Squash Indian Tour 4: Joshna Chinappa rallies to beat Nardine Garas

Chennai: Former world No. 10 Joshna Chinappa rallied to beat Egyptian second seed Nardine Garas in a five-game thriller in the HCL Squash Indian Tour 4 quarterfinals on Wednesday, as four Indians advanced to the last-four stage in Chennai. Velavan Senthilkumar and Anahat Singh, the reigning men’s and women’s National champions respectively, and top seeds, recorded straight-games victories at the Indian Squash Academy, while men’s second seed Veer Chotrani bowed out.

In the semifinals on Thursday, Joshna, 39, who won the Japan Open in October and finished runner-up in the Daly College Indian Open last month, will meet sixth seed compatriot Tanvi Khanna, who edged out Hong Kong fourth seed Nga Ching Cheng over five games. IANS

Also Read: Harshit Rana reprimanded for code of conduct breach