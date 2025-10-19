Mohun Bagan Super Giant win IFA Shield

Kolkata: Mohun Bagan Super Giant won its first IFA Shield in 22 years, beating arch rival East Bengal 5-4 on penalties in the final of the tournament at the Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata on Saturday.

Mariners’ goalkeeper Vishal Kaith denied Jay Gupta during the shootout after which Mehtab Singh converted his penalty to give Mohun Bagan its 21st title.

Earlier in the match, Moroccan forward Hamid Ahadad put the Red and Gold Brigade ahead in the 36th minute, two minutes after Australian striker Jason Cummings had missed from the spot.

Apuia then equalised for Mohun Bagan during first half stoppage time. The scoreline remained same till the end of regulation time, and neither side could find the back of the net during extra-time. Agencies

