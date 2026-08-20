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Monaco Set to Release Paul Pogba After Injury-Hit Spell

Paul Pogba leaves Monaco after injury-hit season as club terminates contract a year early, ending his brief comeback with just six appearances.
Paul Pogba
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MONACO: Former Manchester United and Juventus midfielder Paul Pogba will be released by Monaco after a series of injuries, the French club said on Wednesday.

Pogba, 33, won the World Cup with France in 2018 but since serving a ban for doping has struggled to return to the elite level.

Monaco said in a statement that the objectives it had set for Pogba were “only partially achieved” and the Ligue 1 club were therefore ending his contract that would have run until June 2027. Agencies

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Paul Pogba
Monaco
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