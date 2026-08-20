Nakashima Saves Three Match Points to Stun Medvedev, Reaches Cincinnati Fourth Round

Cincinnati: Brandon Nakashima saved three match points to overcame Daniil Medvedev 6-7(3), 7-6(4), 6-1 to reach the fourth round of the Cincinnati Open.

The 25-year-old American, with his latest victory, moved level with Medvedev for the second-most hard-court wins on Tour this season with 20. Only Jakub Mensik, with 21, has more.

Trailing 0/40 at 4-5 while serving in the second set, Nakashima appeared on the brink of seeing his run at the ATP Masters 1000 event come to an end. Instead, the in-form American responded with composed ballstriking and a fearless attitude, turning the momentum against former Cincinnati champion Medvedev before completing a two-hour, 51-minute victory, ATP reports.

He will next face Nuno Borges, who ended a five-match ATP Head2Head losing streak against Andrey Rublev with a 6-3, 6-4 victory over the 13th seed to reach the fourth round of a Masters 1000 for the sixth time.

In another action, Felix Auger-Aliassime defeated Juan Manuel Cerundolo 7-5, 6-1 to advance to the fourth round at the ATP Masters 1000 event. He has now reached at least the fourth round in Cincinnati five times in the past six years.

He will be next meeting with the 2024 finalist Frances Tiafoe, who outlasted fellow American and good friend Learner Tien 6-4, 4-6, 6-4 in a two-hour, nine-minute battle.

Elsewhere in Ohio, Taylor Fritz extended his winning streak on American soil to seven matches with a 6-3, 6-4 victory against rising Spaniard Daniel Merida. The 28-year-old, who lifted the trophy at the ATP 500 event in Washington earlier this month, has now reached the Round of 16 in Cincinnati for the fourth time in the past five years.

He will next meet Australian qualifier Christopher O’Connell.

Portuguese qualifier Faria, who shocked Ben Shelton in the second round, earned another memorable win Tuesday in Cincinnati. The 23-year-old rallied past Adam Walton 4-6, 6-4, 7-6(3) to advance to the fourth round at a Masters 1000 event for the first time. Agencies

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