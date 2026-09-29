ECI records show decision on SIR was collective: Chief Minister Pema Khandu

OUR CORRESPONDENT

ITANAGAR: Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Monday said the Election Commission of India's (ECI) official records showed that the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls was a collective decision of the Commission and not an individual decision.

Khandu said the ECI had stated that its June 24, 2025 order on SIR was issued with the unanimous approval of the Commission. The ECI reiterated on September 23 that decisions, including SIR, were taken unanimously by the full Commission.

Reacting to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's repeated questions over whether the SIR was a unilateral decision, Khandu said the official record provided an institutional response.

He also pointed to subsequent SIR schedules, which he said had received unanimous approval of the Commission.

The remarks came amid a political dispute over the functioning of the ECI and the SIR exercise. The Commission has rejected allegations of unilateral decision-making and maintained that SIR-related decisions were approved by the full Commission.

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