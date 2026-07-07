Mooney, Charani, Wyatt-Hodge headline star-studded ICC Women’s T20 World Cup Team of the Tournament

Dubai: Australia's dominant march to a record-extending seventh ICC Women's T20 World Cup title was reflected in the ICC's Team of the Tournament, with champions Australia contributing five players to the star-studded XI, while England, South Africa, India, Pakistan, Ireland, and Sri Lanka also earned representation after an action-packed tournament.

Fresh from Sunday's seven-wicket final win over England at Lord's, dominant winners Australia make up the bulk of the XI, including Player of the Tournament Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Ash Gardner, captain Sophie Molineux, and all-rounder Marizanne Kapp. England opener Danni Wyatt-Hodge finished top of the run-scoring charts for the tournament. Wyatt-Hodge enjoyed a memorable tournament with the bat as she compiled 302 runs from seven games at 60.40 and a strike-rate of 149.50.

India spinner Sree Charani finished the tournament as the leading wicket-taker with 14 wickets from five games, setting a new Indian record for the most wickets in a Women's T20 World Cup edition (14) - the previous record was held by Poonam Yadav, who took 10 wickets in the 2018 tournament. IANS

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