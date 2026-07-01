Mooney, Gardner power Australia into record eighth Women’s T20 WC final with crushing win over Windies

London: Beth Mooney produced another masterclass in an ICC knockout match while Ashleigh Gardner capped an outstanding all-round performance as six-time champions Australia crushed West Indies by eight wickets with 42 balls to spare in the first semifinal of the Women's T20 World Cup at The Oval on Tuesday, booking their place in the tournament final for the eighth time.

Australia's chase of 126 runs finished with seven overs to spare, marking the biggest victory by balls remaining in the ICC Women's T20 World Cup knockout history for targets over 100. The previous record was 29 balls remaining, set by Australia against England in the 2014 and 2018 finals.

Mooney stayed unbeaten at 61 off 36 balls, achieving the fourth-highest individual score by an Australian in a Women's T20 World Cup knockout match. Only her own 78 against India in the 2020 final, Alyssa Healy's 75 against India in the 2020 final, and her 74 against South Africa in the 2023 final rank higher.

Earlier, Australia won the toss and chose to field in the important semi-final. Even before the match began, West Indies faced a setback when star all-rounder Deandra Dottin was taken to the medical room shortly after the national anthems. The West Indies head coach confirmed during the innings break that Dottin experienced a minor medical issue.

West Indies started steadily, with captain Hayley Matthews leading the effort. She looked in good form and hit some impressive boundaries, while Qiana Joseph had trouble rotating the strike at the other end. As dot balls piled up, Australia found the breakthrough they needed when Georgia Wareham took a wicket with her first delivery, getting Matthews out for 30 off 28 balls and ending the 47-run opening partnership. Joseph's tough innings ended when she scored 16 off 22 balls.

Brief scores: West Indies 125/7 in 20 overs (Hayley Matthews 30, Deandra Dottin 26; Ashleigh Gardner 2-13, Georgia Wareham 2-17) lost to Australia 127/2 in 13 overs (Beth Mooney 61 not out, Ashleigh Gardner 35 not out; Chinelle Henry 1-20). IANS

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