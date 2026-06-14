Morocco Step Out of Underdog Tag Ahead of Big Tests, Says Ouahbi

NEW YORK: Morocco is eager to put its underdog days behind them, coach Mohamed Ouahbi said on Friday as it geared up for a heavyweight contest against Brazil. Morocco lit up the global stage in Qatar four years ago, becoming the first African team to reach the semifinals after knocking out Spain and Portugal. However, this time, Ouahbi insists Morocco is no underdog, with the pressure to perform even greater as the nation prepares to co-host the 2030 tournament.

“(Brazil are) not afraid - we’re not afraid either,” he told reporters via an interpreter. “We have entered a new dimension, we’re respected much more now... we need to take ownership of this and be in it for the duration. For now, when Morocco enters a competition, it needs to go for the (trophy).” Agencies

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