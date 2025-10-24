MotoGP champion Marquez ends season after injury in Indonesia

NEW DELHI: Newly-crowned MotoGP champion Marc Marquez has brought his triumphant season to an early close after suffering a collarbone injury at the Indonesian Grand Prix earlier this month, his team Ducati said on Thursday. A week after winning his seventh premier class title at the Japanese Grand Prix, Marquez suffered the injury in a collision with Aprilia’s Marco Bezzecchi on the opening lap of the Indonesian Grand Prix. The 32-year-old Spaniard was expected to return for the last two rounds of the season in Portugal and Valencia.

Although the medical team confirmed the evolution of Marquez’s injury is proceeding normally, Ducati said his season is over as he will have to spend four weeks with his arm completely immobilised before beginning rehabilitation.

“Analysing the entire situation, we believe that the most appropriate, clever and consistent course of action is to respect the biological timing of the injury, even if that means I will no longer be able to race this season,” Marquez said.

“We know that a difficult winter awaits us, with a lot of work, to recover my muscles to 100% and be ready for 2026.

“This must not overshadow or make us forget the great goal we achieved this year: becoming world champions again, and soon we will all celebrate it together.” IANS

Also Read: Gold Medallist Abhinav Bindra named torchbearer for 2026 Winter Olympics