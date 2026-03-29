MS Dhoni to miss start of IPL 2026 season for CSK after suffering calf strain

New Delhi: Former India and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) captain MS Dhoni has sustained a calf strain and has been subsequently ruled out for the first two weeks of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026, the franchise said in a statement. The 19th edition of the tournament is set to begin on Saturday, with defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) hosting Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the curtain-raiser at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bangalore. CSK are set to play their campaign opener on Monday against the inaugural champions, Rajasthan Royals. However, Dhoni, who has led the franchise to five titles, the joint-most in the league across all seasons, will miss the first few matches and sit out for the first two weeks.

“MS Dhoni is currently undergoing rehabilitation for a calf strain. As a result, he is likely to miss the first two weeks of IPL 2026,” the franchise said in a statement on Saturday. IANS

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