PCB issues show-cause notice to Naseem Shah over deleted tweet on Maryam Nawaz

New Delhi: Pakistan fast bowler Naseem Shah is under scrutiny from the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) after a controversial social media post, since deleted, appeared to criticise Punjab (province of Pakistan) Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz during the opening match of the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

The post, which originated from Naseem’s official X account, quote-tweeted a PCB media update from the PSL opener between Quetta Gladiators and Hyderabad Kingsmen in Lahore.

It read, “Why is she treated like the Queen at Lord’s?” a remark widely interpreted as a jab at Maryam’s high-profile arrival at Gaddafi Stadium, where she was escorted by a large security convoy and later seen interacting with players from both teams.

The tweet was removed shortly after, and a follow-up message claimed the account had been hacked. However, the explanation reportedly failed to convince PCB officials, according to The Daily Star. Within 24 hours, the board issued a show-cause notice to the pacer, accusing him of breaching the terms of his central contract and violating the organization’s media policy. IANS

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