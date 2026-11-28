New Delhi: Former India chief selector MSK Prasad has backed Shubman Gill’s call to lift the ban on using saliva to shine the ball at the conclusion of the Wellington Test against New Zealand, adding that batters now dominate so heavily that bowlers deserve whatever help they can get.

Prasad, who is currently serving as team director of Venice Livewires in the ongoing Italia T10 league, said the restriction was brought in for the Covid-19 pandemic and no longer made sense now that the situation had improved.

“I’m with him, actually, because that rule came in during the Covid-19 period, when they were not allowed to use saliva and that kind of stuff. I think you can always revert to the old rule.

“Now that the situation is better, there is nothing wrong with it, because these days, if you see, the other day we scored 720. There is nothing for the bowlers. So at least these little things can definitely be allowed. I am with Shubman Gill on this,” Prasad told IANS in an exclusive chat.

Gill is also one of the players Prasad’s selection committee from 2016-2020 identified early. Looking back on his time as India senior men’s chief selector, Prasad said the panel built India’s bench strength in three tiers, with Gill, Rishabh Pant and Prithvi Shaw all a part of it. IANS

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