Chris Gayle joins Venice Livewires in Italia T10 League

Venice: The West Indies legend and former cricketer Chris Gayle has joined Venice Livewires in the Italia T10 League, giving the franchise a major shot in the arm.

Gayle, also known as ‘Universe boss’, is excited to have joined the franchise for the inaugural Italia T10 League. “I’m excited to be part of Venice Livewires for the Italia T10 League. It’s always great to be involved in new cricketing opportunities and connect with fans around the world.

“T10 cricket is exciting, fast-paced and full of entertainment, and I’m looking forward to being part of this journey with Venice Livewires. Let’s bring some entertainment and big energy to Italy!” Gayle said. IANS

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