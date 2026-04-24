Muhammad Waseem fined 15% of match fee for ICC Code of Conduct breach

New Delhi: United Arab Emirates (UAE) captain Muhammad Waseem has been fined 15 per cent of his match fee for breaching the ICC Code of Conduct during the second T20I against Nepal.

Waseem was found guilty of a Level 1 offence under Article 2.7 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which deals with “public criticism of, or inappropriate comment in relation to an incident occurring in an International Match or any Player, Player Support Personnel, Match Official or team participating in any International Match, irrespective of when such criticism or inappropriate comment is made.” IANS

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