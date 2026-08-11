Mukesh Kumar, Akash Deep join Bihar police after international cricket

Patna: Two of India’s promising international cricketers, Mukesh Kumar and Akash Deep, have officially joined the Bihar Police after being provisionally appointed as Deputy Superintendents of Police (DSPs).

The appointments were made following a notification issued by the Bihar Home Department under the Bihar Direct Recruitment of Outstanding Sportspersons (Amendment) Rules, 2026. They were based on recommendations from a high-level selection committee constituted under the provisions of the policy.

The state government’s decision is aimed at recognising outstanding sporting talent and encouraging accomplished athletes by providing them opportunities to enter public service through direct recruitment. IANS

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