Mukkamalla, Harmeet, van Schalkwyk set up USA’s 93-run win over the Netherlands

Chennai: The USA produced a clinical all-round performance to thrash the Netherlands by 93 runs and register their first-ever T20I win over the Dutch in a Group A clash of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup at the MA Chidambaram Stadium here on Saturday.

Put in to bat, the USA posted an imposing 196/6 in 20 overs, riding on a classy 79 from Saiteja Mukkamalla and a late surge from Shubham Ranjane. In reply, the Dutch batting line-up faltered under pressure, and they were bowled out for 103 in 15.5 overs.

The USA began brightly despite losing their opener, Shayan Jahangir, early. Captain Monank Patel and Mukkamalla steadied the innings with a fluent 55-run partnership for the second wicket. Monank looked in fine touch during his 36 off 22 balls, striking boundaries with authority before falling to a clever change of pace.

Mukkamalla then anchored the innings with maturity and controlled aggression. The right-hander brought up his half-century with a towering six and mixed innovation with power as he pierced gaps and cleared the ropes at regular intervals. His 51-ball 79, studded with five fours and four sixes, laid the foundation for a formidable total.

Ranjane provided the finishing flourish, smashing 48 off just 24 deliveries to ensure the USA maintained momentum in the death overs. The Americans scored 48 runs in the final four overs, bringing the total close to the 200-run mark. For the Netherlands, Bas de Leede was the most successful bowler with three wickets, but the attack struggled to contain the sustained assault.

Brief scores: USA 196/6 in 20 overs (Saiteja Mukkamalla 79, Shubham Ranjane 48*; Bas de Leede 3-37, Logan van Beek 1-28) beat Netherlands 103 all out in 15.5 overs (Bas de Leede 23, Scott Edwards 20; Harmeet Singh 4-21, Shadley van Schalkwyk 3-21) by 93 runs. IANS

