Mukut, Bhaskar, Abu Shine in Bud’s Huge Win in RP Barooah Masters T20 Cricket

Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: Bud Cricket Club Veterans and ESA Veterans, Dimapur recorded commanding victories in their respective matches in the RP Barooah Masters T20 Cricket at Mangaldoi on Sunday. Rode on a nice innings from Mukut Kalita, Bud thrashed UCC Lions Veterans by a huge margin of 133 runs. In the second match of the day EAS Veterans won against Rhino Masters by 59 runs.

In the first game Bud Cricket club, after winning the toss, elected to bat first and put up a massive total of 206/3 in 20 overs, Mukut Kalita led the charge with a brilliant 73 off 49 balls, smashing 4 fours and 5 sixes, while Abu Nechim Ahmed provided late fireworks with an unbeaten 57 off just 22 balls (4 fours, 3 sixes). Salim Ahmed also chipped in with a handy 33 (no) off 22 balls. For UCC Lions, Khemraj Thapa (2/45) and Wali Khan (1/16) were the only wicket-takers.

Chasing a daunting target, UCC Lions Veterans collapsed for 73 all out in 13.5 overs. Hemanta Borah was the lone fighter with a quick 20 off 9 balls.

The BUD bowlers were ruthless, led by Bhaskar Barman, who produced a sensational spell of 3 wickets for 0 runs in just 5 balls. He was well supported by Brajesh Rai (3/12) and Bitop Mahanta (2/13).

Meanwhile in the second match of the day, Rhino Masters won the toss and opted to field first. ESA Veterans posted a strong total of 186/4 in 20 overs. Abhijit Saha starred with a classy 62 off 37 balls, striking 12 fours, while Raza Barua (42 no off 34 balls) and Pankaj Ghosh (38 off 18 balls) ensured a strong finish. Pradip Chetri was impressive for Rhino Masters, claiming 3/27.

In reply, Rhino Masters could only manage 127/9 in 20 overs despite a fighting 62 off 45 balls from Eebon Dutta and 28 off 30 balls by Jitumoni Baishya.

The bowling highlight of the match came from Jasvinder Jassi, who ripped through the batting lineup with a stunning 5/23 in 3 overs, including a hat-trick. He received excellent support from Alongba Pongen, who took 4/34.

