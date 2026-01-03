RP Barooah Masters T20 Cricket: UCC Lions, Bud register commanding wins

Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: UCC Lions Veterans, Lakhimpur and Bud Cricket Club Veterans registered win in the RP Barooah Masters T20 Cricket at the Mangaldoi stadium on Friday. UCC Lions Veterans defeated Rhino Masters by 4 wickets, while Bud Cricket Club Veterans outplayed ESA Veterans, Dimapur by 91 runs.

In the first game, UCC Lions Veterans won the toss and elected to field. Rhino Masters were bowled out for 120 in 16.5 overs, with Ebon Dutta top-scoring with a fighting 64 off 39 balls. The bowling attack was led by Prem Kumar Pradhan (3/25) and Hemanta Borah (2/8).

In reply, UCC Lions Veterans chased down the target, scoring 125/6 in 18.2 overs. Nipul Boruah anchored the chase with 33 off 27 balls,

In the second game, Bud Cricket Club Veterans, batting first, posted a massive 211/8 in 20 overs. The innings was powered by Abu Nechim Ahmed’s explosive 62 off 20 balls, supported by Mukut Kalita (40) and Salim Ahmed (35).

ESA Veterans were bowled out for 120 in 16.5 overs despite resistance from Abhijit Saha (30) and Pankaj Ghosh (28). The standout performer was Bhaskar Barman, who claimed 5/21, helping Bud Cricket Club Veterans secure a dominant 91-run victory.

Till date six teams qualified for the quarterfinals and they are: Silchar veterans, Shillong veterans, City Charity, NFRSA, Elite veterans, and Legend sporting.

