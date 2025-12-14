Mumbai gears up for Global Chess League

MUMBAI: After Dubai and London, the Global Chess League has arrived in another great city. Mumbai, a megapolis like no other, is indeed an apt venue for season three of a chess event like no other.

The GCL obviously draws inspiration from the IPL. It is the most glamorous, star-studded, innovative league out there in the mind sport. The last two seasons have produced some fascinating chess, and there should be more of it over the next 10 days at the Royal Opera House here. Agencies

