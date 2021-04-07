Mumbai Indians players, support staff return negative

Chennai: Mumbai Indians players and support staff, all their test results for coronavirus have returned negative despite scout and wicket-keeping consultant Kiran More being diagnosed with COVID-19. The defending champions have been busy training in Chennai ahead of the opening game of the 14th edition of the Indian Premier League against Royal Challengers Bangalore slated to be played on Friday. It is learned that Mumbai Indians' training session for Tuesday was cancelled and all the players and support staff underwent COVID-19 tests as More was with them in the same hotel in Chennai. Fortunately, all the test results have come in and they are negative. Agencies



Also Read: IPL: Team Preview Mumbai Indians eye unprecedented IPL title hat-trick

Also Watch: ASSAM Votes 2021:COVID-19 protocol violations reported at Salmara South constituency polling station