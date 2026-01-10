Mumbai Marathon to feature record 69,100 participants

Mumbai: More than 69,000 runners have confirmed their participation in the Mumbai Marathon 2026, underlining the event’s status as Asia’s most impactful participative sporting movement.

The 21st edition of the race, promoted by Procam International, will be held on January 18, 2026.

A World Athletics Gold Label Race, the Mumbai Marathon will feature a record 69,100 participants, including over 65,400 runners on ground and more than 3,700 taking part in the virtual run. Over the last two decades, the marathon has played a pioneering role in shaping participative sport in India and continues to celebrate the power of running to unite communities across the city and the country. IANS

