Anish Thapa, Nirmaben Thakor to lead Indian contingent at Mumbai Marathon

Mumbai: The 21st Mumbai Marathon, a World Athletics gold label event, will feature a vibrant blend of experienced champions and rising stars, highlighting the depth and strength of Indian distance running nationwide. Attention will be on defending champions Anish Thapa and Nirmaben Thakor as they aim to reclaim their titles at Asia’s premier marathon on January 18.

The top three finishers in both the Indian Elite men’s and women’s categories will receive prize money of Rs 5 lakh, Rs 4 lakh, and Rs 3 lakh, respectively. Additionally, there is a bonus of Rs 2 lakh for setting an event record, as well as a jackpot of Rs 1 lakh for achieving an Indian event record. Currently, the Indian event records are held by Nitendra Singh Rawat (2:15:48) in the men’s category and Sudha Singh (2:34:56) in the women’s category.

Anish Thapa leads the men’s elite field, demonstrating his strong championship record after winning the Hyderabad Marathon 2025. As an experienced runner, he has a personal best of 2:16:41, achieved in Delhi in 2022.

He will encounter strong competition from Man Singh, the runner-up at the Mumbai Marathon 2025. Man Singh has an impressive personal best of 2:13:25, set at the 2025 Valencia Marathon. He is the third-fastest Indian marathoner ever and won the 2024 Asian Marathon Championships, making him a prominent contender.

Adding to the competition is Srinu Bugatha, a two-time Mumbai Marathon Champion (2020 & 2024), returning with proven experience on this course. He will be accompanied by Pradeep Singh Chaudhary, who has been steadily improving on the domestic circuit and is emerging as a formidable challenger.

The women’s elite race features Nirmaben Thakor, aiming for a historic third Mumbai Marathon win. She will compete against Jyoti Gawate, a two-time winner in 2011 and 2017, who is making a notable comeback. Additionally, Lalita Babbar achieved three consecutive wins from 2012 to 2014, a record Nirmaben hopes to match.

Bhagirathi, a marathon winner in Hyderabad and Delhi, also competes, with a personal best of 2:48:56 set in Delhi. The women’s lineup includes Sonam, who finished on the podium at Mumbai Marathon 2025, and Ashvini Madan Jadhav, one of the youngest athletes in the elite field.

Vivek Singh, JT MD, Procam International, said, “The Tata Mumbai Marathon has always been a definitive platform for Indian distance running and the 21st edition once again underlines the depth, resilience and growing competitiveness of our elite athletes. With defending champions returning, former winners back in contention and a strong group of emerging runners stepping up, the Indian elite field reflects how far the sport has progressed nationally. As a World Athletics Gold Label Race, the Tata Mumbai Marathon continues to challenge Indian athletes to test themselves against the highest benchmarks while giving them a stage that commands global attention.”

This year’s race will include 36 of the country’s best athletes, with 23 men and 13 women, competing intensely for the men’s and women’s titles. IANS

Also Read: ICC Men’s U-19 World Cup: Azizul Hakim to lead Bangladesh