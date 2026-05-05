Munaf Patel: “We Play Every Match to Win, Relaxed Mode Is Over”

New Delhi: Delhi Capitals bowling coach Munaf Patel stressed that while every game is played with the intent to win, the side has moved past its ‘relaxed mode’ and is now firmly focused on maintaining the winning momentum if they are to enter the IPL 2026 playoffs.

Both DC and Chennai Super Kings, their opponents in Tuesday’s clash at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, are at eight points. But DC are at seventh spot due to their net run rate being in negative. With both teams in a similar situation, it will be a crucial game for DC to prove that their campaign revival is for real after chasing down 226 against Rajasthan Royals in Jaipur.

“You don’t have any other option but to win the match. Obviously, we play every match to win, but now the relaxed mode is over. If you want to qualify, you have to win all the matches. We have won and we have forgotten that. If we keep remembering that, we will lose again. It is better that we forget that and move forward with the momentum of the winning match,” said Munaf in the pre-match press conference.

DC need a string of consistent performances to climb further in the points table, but their campaign has been hampered by just one victory at home this season. With the tournament entering its business end and surfaces expected to get slower, Munaf expressed full confidence in his premier spin twins, Kuldeep Yadav and skipper Axar Patel, to exploit the conditions.

“Our job is to motivate them. We tell them about their mistakes and make them improve. Once you are on the ground, my and Hemang’s say is over as once you are on the field, the players have to do it all. You can motivate them as much as you want.

“But until they are motivated, or they can’t bowl on their strength, or deliver as per the batter’s weakness, you can’t do anything. Confidence always comes from winning. I always believe that you can’t give confidence by losing. You are talking about slow wickets - the spinners who play in the T20 World Cup, Kuldeep and Axar, they are there anyway.

“There is no question that they won’t play because we have one of the best spin bowling units. We don’t have a reason to complain about slow wickets. If the wickets are slow, it is better for us because we have top spinners and it will benefit us.”

At the same time, Munaf also suggested that the pitches, which have seen batters power their way to make 200-plus scores, may not be as sluggish as many expect. IANS

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