Muscat: India Stages Spectacular Comeback, Secures Quarterfinal Berth in Women's Hockey5s World Cup

MUSCAT: In a thrilling Pool C encounter at the FIH Hockey5s Women's World Cup in Muscat, India displayed resilience and firepower, storming back from a 1-3 deficit to win a stunning 7-3 win over USA with a comeback victory that not only secured India's second consecutive win in the tournament Propelled to the quarter-finals.

The match resulted in an early setback for India as Jacqueline Sumfest (4’) and Captain Linnea Gonzales (14’) found the back of the net for the United States, taking an early 3-1 lead by the 18th minute. However, India, undeterred by the deficit, unleashed a remarkable display of skill and determination. In a turnaround that left spectators in awe, Mahima Choudhary (17’) kickstarted India's resurgence, followed by a splendid performance from Mariana Kujur, who netted goals in the 20th and 22nd minutes. Deepika Soreng continued the onslaught with goals in the 23rd and 25th minutes, while Mumtaz Khan (27’) and Ajmina Kujur (29’) added to the tally.



The performance of the Indian team not only showcased their individual brilliance but also their cohesive teamwork. The players showed exceptional skill and organization, overpowering the American defense and leaving little room for recovery.

Despite the initial setback, India’s strategic gameplay and relentless offensive tactics proved too much for the US. The final score of 7-3 proved India’s dominance in the latter stages of the match, securing them a place in the quarter-finals of the prestigious tournament.

With this victory, India secured their status as formidable contenders in the FIH Hockey5s Women’s World Cup. The team’s ability to bounce back from adversity and achieve definitive success speaks volumes about their determination and competitive spirit. As the tournament progresses, Indian fans are eagerly waiting for more impressive performances from their team in the hope of achieving a historic success on the global stage.