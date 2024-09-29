Musheer Khan sustained injuries on neck, limbs in car accident; likely to miss remainder of season

New Delhi : Mumbai batter Musheer Khan sustained injuries on neck and limbs after his SUV car met with an accident while travelling from Azamgarh to Lucknow on Friday night. The 19-year-old is currently getting treatment at Medanta Hospital in Lucknow and is likely to miss the remainder of the season for Mumbai.

Musheer, brother of India batter Sarfaraz Khan, was accompanied by his father-cum coach Naushan Khan in the car and the latter also sustained minor injuries in the accident. A source in the Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) said that the car lost control on a high speed and turned a couple of times on the road.

The doctors are waiting for scan reports to confirm whether he has suffered a fracture in his neck region and the extent of it.

“Musheer is likely out for the season. He has sustained injuries to his neck and limbs as the Fortuner he was travelling flipped a couple of times in the highspeed accident that happened on the way to Lucknow from Azamgarh and has to take three months rest after the initial hospitalisation. He will undergo rehabilitation after that, which means he is likely to be available only after six to seven months. Musheer is currently undergoing treatment at the Medanta Hospital in Lucknow,” the MCA source told IANS.

Musheer, who was training at Azamgarh with his father, was set to join his teammates in Lucknow for the Irani Cup match against the Rest of India at the Bharat Ratna Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium from October 1. IANS

