Newcastle United hold Manchester City to 1-1 draw

Tyne: Defending champions Manchester City were held to a 1-1 draw by Newcastle United in a fiery encounter at St James Park here on Saturday. City took the lead in the first half through Josko Gvardiol, who finished off a well-worked move involving Jack Grealish. However, Newcastle fought back and were awarded a penalty midway through the second half when Anthony Gordon was brought down by Ederson. Gordon stepped up and calmly converted the spot-kick to level the scores.

That is now two consecutive draws for Pep Guardiola’s side after they were held for a draw at the Etihad one week prior against Arsenal. Manchester City will now travel to Slovakia to face Slovan Bratislava in their second UEFA Champions League Stage game. IANS

