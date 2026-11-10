Mushfiqur Rahim becomes first Bangladesh batter to reach 7,000 Test runs

Sylhet: Veteran wicketkeeper-batter Mushfiqur Rahm etched his name into the history books as he became the first cricketer from Bangladesh to complete 7000 runs in Test cricket during the 2nd match against the West Indies at Sylhet International Cricket Stadium here on Monday.

Mushfiqur, who missed the first Test of the two-match series, achieved the milestone during the second innings of the second match when he took a single off Roston Chase on Day 5 to get to nine during the second session.

The 39-year-old was already the first batter from his country to have completed 5000 and 6000 Test runs and now added another feather to his illustrious career.

He is 1747 runs ahead of Bangladesh’s second-highest run-getter Mominul Haque (5293 runs) and 1906 runs clear of the now-retired Tamim Iqbal, who has 5134 runs in the format. IANS

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