Mushfiqur Rahim, Mehidy Hasan nullify Pakistan’s pace as Bangladesh takes 94-run lead

Rawalpindi: Mushfiqur Rahim dug in to score a superb 191 and share a record stand with Mehidy Hasan as Bangladesh nullified Pakistan’s pace attack in the first test on Saturday.

Mushfiqur’s 11th test hundred, and first against Pakistan, came in more than 8-1/2 hours and lifted Bangladesh to 565 all out on Day 4.

It was Bangladesh’s third-highest score away from home, as Pakistan’s ploy to go with four fast bowlers failed to work on a greenish wicket that eased considerably for batting.

Pakistan, which made 448-6 declared in its first innings, lost opener Saim Ayub early in its second and was 23-1 at stumps, trailing by 94 runs. Abdullah Shafique was not out on 12 while captain Shan Masood was unbeaten on 9.

Mushfiqur’s marathon 341-ball knock, featuring 22 fours and a six, ended in the final session when he attempted a square cut against Khurram Shahzad’s good-length delivery and was caught behind.

Mushfiqur and No. 8 Mehidy, who scored 77, made the four fast bowlers toil under hot and humid conditions by raising a 196-run stand, the highest seventh-wicket partnership in a test against Pakistan.

It broke the 48-year record of Richard Hadlee and Warren Lees. The New Zealand pair put on 186 against Pakistan in Karachi in 1976.

Naseem Shah picked up 3-93 and fellow spearhead Shaheen Shah Afridi grabbed two late wickets to finish with 2-88. The two other seamers – Khurram Shahzad and Mohammad Ali – claimed two wickets apiece.

All-rounder Salman Ali Agha (41) completed the most overs, after Pakistan opted not to go with a specialist slow bowler. Mushfiqur counter-attacked the offspinner, who ended up with 0-136. Agencies

