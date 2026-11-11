‘My recollection hasn’t changed from what we said in 2021’: Starc rejects Khawaja’s tampering claims

Sydney: Australian fast bowler Mitchell Starc rejected Usman Khawaja’s explosive claims that the whole Australian team was aware of Sandpapergate during the Cape Town Test in South Africa in 2018.

Speaking to media at Kayo Sports and Fox Cricket’s launch event for the Summer of the Century, Starc stated that he stood by the joint statement released in 2021 with fellow bowlers Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood and Nathan Lyon denying that the bowlers knew anything about Sandpapergate being taken on the field and the ball being tampered with it during the Cape Town Test.

“I thought we were here for the summer of cricket,” Starc said, as quoted by the Sydney Morning Herald. “I haven’t really paid much attention to it (the coverage of Khawaja’s claims). Obviously, there are different opinions to it about eight years ago.

“We were heavily drilled through the process at the time since. Now, I guess, I won’t speak on behalf of the bowlers, but where I stand, my opinion hasn’t changed. My recollection hasn’t changed from what we said in 2021,” he added.

On being asked about Khawaja’s claim that “everyone knew” of the scandal, Starc maintained that he stands by the statement the bowlers had released back in 2021. “It’s obviously in a book. That’s for someone to explain further. As far as our statement said (in 2021), we weren’t aware of it being taken on the field. That’s where I’ll leave it.”

“We weren’t aware it was taken on the field to be tampered with. We saw it on the big screen (for the first time) in Cape Town. As far as the book’s concerned, I haven’t read it and probably won’t read it, so that’s for Usman to elaborate on,” he added.

The bowlers’ statement of 2021 came after Cameron Bancroft, the man seen with hiding the sandpaper gate in his trousers, told The Guardian in 2021 that it was “self-explanatory” that the bowlers were aware of the sandpaper.

The speedster also denied having knowledge of Bancroft using the object during the second Test in Port Elizabeth, which Khawaja had claimed. “That’s the first time I was aware of it (in Cape Town). I’ll leave that for the said author to explain,” Starc said.

“I (am) sticking to what I said five years ago. Clearly there are different versions from different people, and I’ll leave it where I left it back then.”

Starc also stated that he had not spoken to Khawaja “in the last day or two” and that “it’s up to him” whether they will talk to each other ever again, which hints at the relations getting strained since Khawaja’s claims.

Khawaja has dedicated the sandpapergate chapter in his book ‘Sabr’ to Bancroft, Warner and Smith. Khawaja’s revelations have now also been backed by former opener David Warner, who said that the claims are “100% accurate”.

The revelations came days before the start of Australia’s summer as they will be facing England in eight white-ball games at home from Friday onwards before they host New Zealand for four Test matches later in the year with those games running till the start of the year.

Starc was disappointed that the scandal has made the headlines before the summer. “It’s definitely disappointing,” he said. “That’s what we’re talking about heading into what has already kicked off an exciting summer. Different people felt different ways about it at the time and throughout, and certainly through the last eight years.

“I think not only the certain players, but certainly there are some staff members. ‘Boof’ (coach Darren Lehmann) for one has spoken a little bit as well. He’s not to be forgotten in all of that, too. I think Travis (Head) said it best the other day that the group has changed a lot. We certainly look forward to what’s coming up more so than what’s been gone,” he added.

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