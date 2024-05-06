NADA gives ultimatum to Bajrang Punia, respond by May 7; wrestler says ‘my lawyer will send a detailed reply’

New Delhi: Following reports of his provisional suspension order, Olympic bronze medal winner Bajrang Punia on Sunday clarified that he never refused to give his sample.

“I want to clarify about a report about my dope test. I never refused to give my sample, I requested them for a response about the expired kit which they had sent to collect my sample. I wanted to know what action was taken? I told them to please give me a reply and take my sample. My lawyer Vidhusphat Singhania will reply to this notice soon,” Bajrang wrote on X.

Earlier, as per The Tribune report, Punia had refused to give his sample during the March 10 selection trial and the National Anti-Doping Agency (NADA) had issued him a notice.

“With subject to paragraph 4:1:2 below and in accordance with article 7.4 of the NADR 2021, Bajrang Punia has been immediately provisionally suspended from participation in any competition or activity prior to the final decision reached at a hearing in this matter,” read an official release from NADA dated April 23, a copy of which is with IANS.

“You have the opportunity to request (a) Provisional Hearing, on a timely basis after the imposition of the Provisional Suspension; or (b) an expedited hearing in accordance with Article 8 of the NADR 2021 on a timely basis after the imposition of the provisional provision.

“Decisions in relation to Provisional Suspension may be appealed in accordance with article 13.2 or the NADR 2021. In addition to the rights mentioned above, you have the opportunity to provide an explanation to NADA India by 07/5/2024,” the statement read. IANS

