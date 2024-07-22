Nagaland Sports Official Abu Metha Nominated As Delegate For Paris Olympics 2024

KOHIMA: In a proud moment for the state, sports official Abu Metha hailing from Nagaland has been nominated as a delegate for the upcoming Paris Olympic Games 2024.

He is currently serving as an Associate Vice President of the Athletics Federation of India (AFI), who announced his nomination on July 9, 2024, in a letter addressed to him.

Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio took to 'X' (formerly known as Twitter) to congratulate Metha on his incredible achievement.

The Nagaland CM also emphasized the potential impact of this appointment on sports development in India, particularly in Nagaland.