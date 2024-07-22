Nagaland Sports Official Abu Metha Nominated As Delegate For Paris Olympics 2024

KOHIMA: In a proud moment for the state, sports official Abu Metha hailing from Nagaland has been nominated as a delegate for the upcoming Paris Olympic Games 2024.
He is currently serving as an Associate Vice President of the Athletics Federation of India (AFI), who announced his nomination on July 9, 2024, in a letter addressed to him.
Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio took to 'X' (formerly known as Twitter) to congratulate Metha on his incredible achievement.
The Nagaland CM also emphasized the potential impact of this appointment on sports development in India, particularly in Nagaland.
Furthermore, CM Rio expressed gratitude to the AFI for recognising Metha's crucial role in promoting sports.
As a delegate, Medha will carry India's torch at the athletics event of the global sporting extravaganza.
This nomination is perceived as a great chance for the state of Nagaland to have representation at the Olympic level. It also highlights the rising prominence of sports administrators from India's northeastern states in national and international sporting circles.
Meanwhile, as the first teams arrived in the Olympic Village, India’s Chef-De-Mission Gagan Narang expressed that the contingent is upbeat and eager to begin their campaign.
“I arrived here in Paris on Thursday night and have taken stock of the arrangements inside the Games Village for the Indian contingent. Archery and Rowing were the first Indian teams to arrive on Friday and have comfortably checked-in. The athletes are slowing settling in and are exploring the Village,” stated the 2012 London Olympics Bronze Medallist.
He further stated the mood is that of excitement and anticipation. “The mood is certainly upbeat. We have the Indian Men’s Hockey Team arriving on Saturday. Surely, I am reminded of my hay days at the Olympics as an athlete. While there is a lot of excitement, athletes will also want to get some game time on the competition arenas. We want to make sure the athletes’ have everything they need ahead of the start of their respective events,” added Narang.
It is to be noted that the Olympic Games are scheduled to be held in Paris from July 26 to August 11, 2024.
