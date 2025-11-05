Nagesh Trophy Men’s National T20 Cricket: Assam win by 2 runs

Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: Assam defeated Tripura by 2 runs in the Nagesh Trophy Men’s National T20 Cricket for the blind in Ludhiana on Tuesday. Batting first, Assam posted 125-6 in their 20 overs. Captain Humen Buragohain (33) and Deben Adhikari ((32) were the major contributors with the bat. Tripura managed to score 123-8 in their 20 overs. Amlanjyoti Talukdar finished 3-16.

