Ranji Trophy: Jaiswal’s 156 steers Mumbai, Hanuma Vihari’s hundred helps Tripura

Mumbai: Yashasvi Jaiswal slammed a century in the third innings against Rajasthan at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur, while Tripura batter Hanuma Vihari’s hundred against Bengal was the highlight on the Final Day of the third round of Ranji Trophy action on Tuesday.

Coming to the Mumbai vs Rajasthan clash: Jaiswal reached his century on Day 4, converting an overnight fifty into three figures. After a decent 67 in the first innings, Jaiswal smashed 156 runs off 174 balls, including 18 fours and a six.

Jaiswal’s performance comes after he returned from Australia, where he was part of the Indian ODI squad but did not feature in any matches.

Jaiswal also contributed with the ball, taking the wicket of Deepak Hooda.

However, the match ended in a draw, with Rajasthan taking the lead in the first innings. Rajasthan won the toss and opted to field. Mumbai posted 254-10 in their first innings, with Jaiswal being the only batter to cross the 50-run mark. In response, Rajasthan slammed a massive total of 617-6, courtesy of a brilliant double hundred from Deepak Hooda and a century from Kartik Sharma.

Rajasthan took a lead of 363 after they declared their first innings. In the third innings, Mumbai posted 269-3 with a century from Jaiswal and a half-century from Musheer Khan. Coming to the Tripura vs Bengal clash: In a thrilling match, Tripura edged past Bengal on first innings lead as Hanuma Vihari’s 141 and Manisankar Murasingh’s unbeaten 102 steered Tripura to 385 in response to Bengal’s 336, which featured Sudip Gharami’s century and Shakir H Gandhi’s half-century. Vihari completed his hundred on Day 3 evening and returned unbeaten on 121.

He scored 20 more runs on the final day before falling to Ishan Porel.

Tripura took a 52-run lead in the second innings. In response, Bengal managed 90-3 in the third innings, courtesy Shahbaz Ahmed’s fifty, resulting in a draw. (ANI)

