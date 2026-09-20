Nagoya opens Asian Games as Manu Bhaker, Pawan Sehrawat lead India’s march

Nagoya: The lights came on, the music filled the stadium, and for a few hours the medals could wait.

At Mizuho Park Athletic Stadium, Nagoya became a meeting point for the sporting world on Saturday as the 20th Asian Games officially opened, bringing together athletes from across the continent for one of Asia’s biggest sporting celebrations.

Emperor Naruhito of Japan declared the 20th edition of the continental sporting extravaganza open in Aichi-Nagoya, marking the ceremonial start of an event that will bring together thousands of athletes over the next two weeks.

For India, the evening had its own rhythm.

Leading the contingent into the stadium were athletes from two very different sporting worlds — Olympic medallist Manu Bhaker and kabaddi star Pawan Sehrawat. With the Indian tricolour held high, the duo became the faces of a contingent carrying both expectations and memories of India’s record-breaking campaign at the 2023 Asian Games in Hangzhou.

Bhaker’s presence lent an Olympic sheen to the occasion, while Sehrawat represented one of India’s most successful indigenous sporting disciplines. He also brought the experience of being part of India’s gold-medal-winning kabaddi campaign at the previous Asian Games.

Sehrawat was not originally supposed to be walking alongside Bhaker.

Shot putter Tajinderpal Singh Toor had been named India’s male flagbearer, but a technical issue prevented him from taking part in the ceremony. The last-minute change brought Sehrawat into the spotlight and added an unexpected twist to an evening that had been meticulously planned.

But once the Indian contingent entered the stadium, the change became a footnote.

The tricolour moved through the arena. Athletes waved to the crowd, and cameras captured a moment that will remain among the early memories of the Nagoya Games.

The ceremony itself was less about competition and more about telling Japan’s story.

Traditional Japanese elements blended with contemporary performances, technology and music, creating a celebration that sought to connect the country’s rich heritage with its modern identity. The presence of Japan’s Emperor and Empress among the dignitaries added further significance to the occasion.

Outside the stadium, Nagoya had spent days preparing for the arrival of Asia’s sporting community. Inside, the atmosphere finally shifted from preparation to celebration.

For the athletes, however, the real journey was just beginning.

The opening ceremony offered them a rare opportunity to pause, stand together and experience the Games as one community. Soon, they would return to the familiar world of targets, timing, tactics, points and medals.

India arrived in Nagoya with the memory of Hangzhou still vivid.

The 2023 Asian Games delivered a historic 107-medal haul for India, including 28 gold medals. That performance raised the bar — and expectations.

Yet every Asian Games has its own story.

Some chapters will belong to established champions. Others will come from athletes competing at their first continental Games, hoping to turn a few seconds, a single bout, a lift or a final into a career-defining moment.

Somewhere in Nagoya, India’s next sporting story was waiting to be written.

The opening ceremony provided the picture — the flags, the lights, the smiles and the spectacle. IANS

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